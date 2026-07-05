IMD forecasts active monsoon in Delhi-NCR through July 9

Delhi cooler with light rain

Delhi will have mostly cloudy days with light to moderate rain and cooler temperatures.

Noida could see similar weather plus some waterlogging in low-lying spots if the downpour gets intense.

Gurugram and Ghaziabad are likely to get recurring thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds topping out at 60km per hour.

IMD credits this shift to stronger monsoon winds over northwest India, so it's smart to check updates before heading out.