IMD forecasts cooler temperatures and possible thunderstorms in Pune India May 19, 2026

Good news for Pune: the IMD says temperatures will finally drop, and there is a chance of thunderstorms.

Starting May 19, westerly winds will bring in moisture, cooling things down to around 36 to 38 degrees Celsius by May 24.

You can expect some clouds in the afternoon and evening between May 22 and May 24, so get ready for a break from the heat.