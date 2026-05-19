IMD forecasts cooler temperatures and possible thunderstorms in Pune
Good news for Pune: the IMD says temperatures will finally drop, and there is a chance of thunderstorms.
Starting May 19, westerly winds will bring in moisture, cooling things down to around 36 to 38 degrees Celsius by May 24.
You can expect some clouds in the afternoon and evening between May 22 and May 24, so get ready for a break from the heat.
Pune record heat, minima may fall
Pune has been sweating through record highs, with Shivajinagar hitting 41.4 degrees Celsius on May 11, the hottest May day since 2015, and a morning minimum of 27.4 degrees Celsius on May 13, one of the four hottest May days since 1969.
Thankfully, temperatures have started dropping this week. IMD predicts minimums could fall to as low as 22 degrees Celsius in Pashan and Lavale by May 24, bringing much-needed relief across the city.