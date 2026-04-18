IMD forecasts Delhi-NCR 39 to 42°C highs Apr 18-23
Heads up, Delhi-NCR!
Starting April 18, temperatures are set to climb, with the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, forecasting highs between 39 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius until April 23.
After some recent rain, expect clear skies and dry heat, so it might be time to swap out those jackets for water bottles.
IMD urges hydration amid regional heat
While it's not officially a heat wave in Delhi-NCR, the IMD is urging everyone, especially seniors and infants, to stay hydrated and avoid peak sun hours.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan could hit a scorching 43 degrees Celsius, Jharkhand faces brief heat wave conditions on April 19-20, and Kerala is under a yellow alert with Palakkad nearing 40 degrees Celsius.
Even Maharashtra's Akola just saw a sizzling 44.2 degrees Celsius.
Stay cool out there!