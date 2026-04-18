IMD forecasts Delhi-NCR 39 to 42°C highs Apr 18-23

IMD urges hydration amid regional heat

While it's not officially a heat wave in Delhi-NCR, the IMD is urging everyone, especially seniors and infants, to stay hydrated and avoid peak sun hours.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan could hit a scorching 43 degrees Celsius, Jharkhand faces brief heat wave conditions on April 19-20, and Kerala is under a yellow alert with Palakkad nearing 40 degrees Celsius.

Even Maharashtra's Akola just saw a sizzling 44.2 degrees Celsius.

Stay cool out there!