IMD forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms across India this Tuesday

The western Himalayan region (think Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand) will get similar stormy weather.

It's all tied to the southwest monsoon wrapping up: right now the withdrawal line stretches from Bihar to Maharashtra.

Plus, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Bihar and a trough from West Bengal to Maharashtra are keeping things active in eastern and central India.

So if you're in Andhra Pradesh or Odisha (or nearby), keep your umbrella handy!