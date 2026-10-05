IMD forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms across India this Tuesday
Heads up: IMD is forecasting heavy rain and thunderstorms across several parts of India this Tuesday.
Areas like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, Puducherry, and Karaikal are in for a wet day.
Up north, places like Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab could see isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds hitting 40 to 50km/h.
Monsoon withdrawal line Bihar to Maharashtra
The western Himalayan region (think Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand) will get similar stormy weather.
It's all tied to the southwest monsoon wrapping up: right now the withdrawal line stretches from Bihar to Maharashtra.
Plus, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Bihar and a trough from West Bengal to Maharashtra are keeping things active in eastern and central India.
So if you're in Andhra Pradesh or Odisha (or nearby), keep your umbrella handy!