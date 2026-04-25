IMD forecasts India 92% monsoon as WMO warns El Nino
A strong El Nino is expected by mid-2026, says the World Meteorological Organization, which means India might face hotter days and less rain from May to July.
The India Meteorological Department has already predicted below-normal monsoon rainfall (just 92% of the usual), marking the first such forecast in 11 years.
Since monsoons are crucial for farming, this shift could affect crops and food supplies.
Snow shortages threaten Asian water sources
El Nino isn't just about less rain; it's also linked to shrinking snow reserves.
This year, snow levels in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region dropped nearly 28%, threatening water sources that farmers depend on.
Similar snow shortages are showing up in the Mekong and Tibetan Plateau too.
With these changes piling up, experts warn that India needs solid plans to avoid food shortages and economic stress if weather patterns keep shifting.