IMD forecasts India 92% monsoon as WMO warns El Nino

Snow shortages threaten Asian water sources

El Nino isn't just about less rain; it's also linked to shrinking snow reserves.

This year, snow levels in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region dropped nearly 28%, threatening water sources that farmers depend on.

Similar snow shortages are showing up in the Mekong and Tibetan Plateau too.

With these changes piling up, experts warn that India needs solid plans to avoid food shortages and economic stress if weather patterns keep shifting.