IMD forecasts Kalbaishakhi storms to hit Kolkata April 6-9

North Bengal alerted for heavy rain

Temperatures are set to drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius soon thanks to rain and cloud cover.

Thunderstorms will likely start in Purulia and Bankura before reaching Kolkata around April 6.

Gusts could hit 60km/h with a chance of hail in Bankura and Birbhum.

Meanwhile, North Bengal (including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri) is on orange alert for heavy rain, so stay safe if you're there!