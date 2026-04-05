IMD forecasts Kalbaishakhi storms to hit Kolkata April 6-9
India
Heads up, Kolkata: Kalbaishakhi storms are rolling in from April 6 to 9, according to the IMD.
Expect some much-needed relief from the heat as strong winds (up to 50km/h) and rain sweep through Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and both 24 Parganas districts.
North Bengal alerted for heavy rain
Temperatures are set to drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius soon thanks to rain and cloud cover.
Thunderstorms will likely start in Purulia and Bankura before reaching Kolkata around April 6.
Gusts could hit 60km/h with a chance of hail in Bankura and Birbhum.
Meanwhile, North Bengal (including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri) is on orange alert for heavy rain, so stay safe if you're there!