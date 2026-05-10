IMD forecasts light rain dust storms for Delhi May 11-13
India
Heads up, Delhi and nearby states: some light rain, dust storms, and gusty winds are on the way from May 11-13.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said these weather changes will be scattered and mostly pop up in the evenings or early mornings.
So you might notice a quick shower or some windy moments, but nothing major.
Navdeep Dahiya calls weather fears overblown
Navdeep Dahiya is a meteorologist and not something to stress about.
meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya reassured everyone that social media fears of extreme weather are overblown.
The IMD also confirmed there is isolated to scattered thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40 to 60km/h: "Be aware of brief changes in weather but don't panic as the system poses minimal risk," an official shared.