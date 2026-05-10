IMD forecasts light rain dust storms for Delhi May 11-13 India May 10, 2026

Heads up, Delhi and nearby states: some light rain, dust storms, and gusty winds are on the way from May 11-13.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said these weather changes will be scattered and mostly pop up in the evenings or early mornings.

So you might notice a quick shower or some windy moments, but nothing major.