IMD forecasts 'mango showers' in Bengaluru from March 17
India
Bengaluru is about to get a break from the heat, with "Mango showers" (light to moderate pre-monsoon rains) hitting the city from March 17 to 22.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says temperatures will dip, ranging between 33 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, bringing much-needed relief after weeks of high heat.
Showers could bring thunderstorms, gusty winds
Along with cooler weather, these showers could bring thunderstorms and gusty winds that might disrupt travel.
If you're heading out, it's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy and check for updates so you don't get caught off guard.