IMD forecasts mostly rain-free Durga Puja in West Bengal
Good news for festival-goers: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says this year's Durga Puja in West Bengal (October 18-22) will be mostly rain-free.
Most of Kolkata and the state can look forward to dry weather during the main celebrations.
If you're heading out early, just keep in mind that light to moderate rain is possible in Kolkata and southern districts until October 17.
Southern Bengal pandal visits risk showers
Early pandal visits might get a little wet thanks to showers before the festival kicks off, especially in southern Bengal.
Up north, places like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri could see some light rain or thundershowers on October 18, but things are expected to clear up right after.
The best part? Major pandals across Kolkata are already open for visitors, so you won't miss out on the festive fun.