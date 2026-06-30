IMD forecasts rain and cooler temperatures for Delhi on Tuesday
Good news, Delhi! The IMD says you can expect some light rain and a noticeable drop in temperature on Tuesday, with highs dipping to around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.
After days of relentless heat across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, this should feel like a much-needed breather.
There's also a chance of thunderstorms rolling through Delhi with winds up to 60km per hour.
Monsoon advances with heavy rain warnings
The southwest monsoon is moving into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, setting the stage for more widespread showers.
Northeast and East India (think Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, and Odisha) are on alert for heavy rain that could mean waterlogging or even landslides in some spots.
Southern states like Kerala and Telangana are also likely to see intense downpours.
If you're in Central or Western India (hello Madhya Pradesh), keep an eye out for thunderstorms on Tuesday.
The IMD recommends staying cautious as weather gets wild.