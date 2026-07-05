IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and 60km/h gusts in Delhi
India
Good news for Delhi: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is predicting moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning over parts of Delhi on Sunday.
Winds could get pretty gusty too, reaching up to 60km per hour.
Neighboring areas like Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh can expect similar weather.
Delhi rain to intensify July 6-8
Rainfall will start off light but ramp up between July 6 and 8, so expect some solid showers soon.
This should bring relief after days of sticky heat (Sunday's minimum was a sweaty 29.2 Celsius).
The weaker monsoon was caused by cyclonic activity over Madhya Pradesh and a low-pressure zone in Odisha, but meteorologists say regular rain should return from July 5.