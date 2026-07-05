IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and 60km/h gusts in Delhi

Delhi rain to intensify July 6-8

Rainfall will start off light but ramp up between July 6 and 8, so expect some solid showers soon.

This should bring relief after days of sticky heat (Sunday's minimum was a sweaty 29.2 Celsius).

The weaker monsoon was caused by cyclonic activity over Madhya Pradesh and a low-pressure zone in Odisha, but meteorologists say regular rain should return from July 5.