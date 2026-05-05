IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Delhi-NCR today
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR!
The IMD says you can expect rain, thunderstorms, and strong surface winds of 20 to 30km/h, gusting to 40km/h this afternoon and evening.
Temps will stay pretty comfy (between 31 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius) with cloudy skies sticking around.
Night showers cool Delhi-NCR, AQI moderate
Last night's showers brought a real drop in temperatures: Safdarjung hit 18.8 degrees Celsius (almost six degrees below normal), while Palam was even cooler at 17.9 degrees Celsius.
Noida and Gurugram will see similar weather with possible showers; Ghaziabad could get more thunderstorms today and tomorrow.
Air quality is "moderate" on Monday morning (AQI: 106).
IMD says skies stay partly cloudy on Wednesday, but skies stay partly cloudy for Noida later in the week.