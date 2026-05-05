IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Delhi-NCR today

Night showers cool Delhi-NCR, AQI moderate

Last night's showers brought a real drop in temperatures: Safdarjung hit 18.8 degrees Celsius (almost six degrees below normal), while Palam was even cooler at 17.9 degrees Celsius.

Noida and Gurugram will see similar weather with possible showers; Ghaziabad could get more thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

Air quality is "moderate" on Monday morning (AQI: 106).

IMD says skies stay partly cloudy on Wednesday, but skies stay partly cloudy for Noida later in the week.