IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and snow in northwest India
Heads up: The IMD says northwest India is in for rain, thunderstorms, and even some snowfall between May 11-14.
Hill states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir could see light-to-moderate showers and snow.
Punjab and Haryana might also get some isolated rainfall during western disturbance activity, while Delhi-NCR may experience temporary relief from the heat.
Himachal, Uttarakhand hail, southern storms expected
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may get isolated hailstorms on May 12-13, so keep an eye out if you're there.
Down south, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are bracing for intense thunderstorms this week as a low-pressure system builds over the Bay of Bengal.
The IMD has issued heavy rainfall expected over the next seven days, so don't forget your umbrella!