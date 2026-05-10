IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and snow in northwest India

Himachal, Uttarakhand hail, southern storms expected

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may get isolated hailstorms on May 12-13, so keep an eye out if you're there.

Down south, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are bracing for intense thunderstorms this week as a low-pressure system builds over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has issued heavy rainfall expected over the next seven days, so don't forget your umbrella!