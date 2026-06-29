IMD forecasts stronger monsoon in Gujarat Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan
The IMD says the monsoon is about to get stronger, with rain expected soon in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
Central and northern India can look forward to wetter days ahead.
Still, there's some concern about water storage: reservoirs are only 26.37% full as of June 25, lower than last year but a bit better than the long-term average.
Steady rain in northeast Konkan Goa
Get ready for umbrellas: the northeast, Maharashtra's Konkan region, and Goa will see steady rain until July 4.
Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh are also in for a rainy spell from July 1-3.
In Mumbai specifically, continuous showers are likely from July 3 or 4 through July 7.
Bikram Singh, Head of the Western Zone at IMD, said, "Mumbai is likely to receive decent rainfall from July 3 or 4 through July 7," as the monsoon becomes active.