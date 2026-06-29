IMD forecasts stronger monsoon in Gujarat Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan

Steady rain in northeast Konkan Goa

Get ready for umbrellas: the northeast, Maharashtra's Konkan region, and Goa will see steady rain until July 4.

Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh are also in for a rainy spell from July 1-3.

In Mumbai specifically, continuous showers are likely from July 3 or 4 through July 7.

Bikram Singh, Head of the Western Zone at IMD, said, "Mumbai is likely to receive decent rainfall from July 3 or 4 through July 7," as the monsoon becomes active.