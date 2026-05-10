IMD forecasts thunderstorms across Punjab Haryana Chandigarh May 10-14 India May 10, 2026

Heads up if you're in Punjab, Haryana, or Chandigarh: IMD has forecast thunderstorms with gusty winds from May 10 to 14.

Expect some light to moderate rain in spots, with wind speeds reaching 50 to 60km/h on May 10 in Punjab and on May 11 in Haryana and Chandigarh, before dropping to 40 to 50km/h on the other specified days.