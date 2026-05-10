IMD forecasts thunderstorms across Punjab Haryana Chandigarh May 10-14
India
Heads up if you're in Punjab, Haryana, or Chandigarh: IMD has forecast thunderstorms with gusty winds from May 10 to 14.
Expect some light to moderate rain in spots, with wind speeds reaching 50 to 60km/h on May 10 in Punjab and on May 11 in Haryana and Chandigarh, before dropping to 40 to 50km/h on the other specified days.
IMD issues storm safety advisory
To stay safe, IMD suggests staying indoors during storms, unplugging electronics, and steering clear of metal objects or water pipes.
Farmers are advised to pause outdoor work and keep animals sheltered.
And just a reminder: don't take cover under trees or near power lines. Better to wait it out somewhere safe.
Weather should clear up after May 14.