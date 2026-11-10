IMD forecasts thunderstorms and rain in parts of India
Heads up: IMD says parts of India are in for thunderstorms and rain on November 11.
Delhi will mostly dodge the rain but expect hazy sunshine and a mix of warm afternoons with cool nights.
Down south, Tamil Nadu could see moderate showers under partly cloudy skies, and Kerala is likely to get some light afternoon or evening rain.
Jammu and Kashmir may see snow
Jammu and Kashmir might get chilly with brief morning showers and even some snowfall higher up.
Andhra Pradesh stays mostly dry but a bit hazy, while Odisha could have patchy clouds with light to moderate rainfall in northern areas.
Assam should see warm days, but there's a chance for isolated nighttime storms.
If you're traveling or making plans, it's smart to check IMD updates; they help you stay ahead of any sudden weather changes.