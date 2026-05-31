IMD forecasts thunderstorms in 21 Telangana districts including Hyderabad, Adilabad
India
Heads up, Telangana!
The IMD has issued a thunderstorm forecast for 21 districts, including Hyderabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad, and more.
Expect lightning and gusty winds in some areas.
If you're in one of these districts, it's best to stay safe and keep an eye on the weather.
Telangana temperatures ease, Bellampally 45.4 Celsius
Good news: temperatures across Telangana have dropped a bit this week. No place hit over 46 Celsius; Bellampally was hottest at 45.4 Celsius.
In cities like Hyderabad, Musheerabad saw 41.6 Celsius, still pretty warm!
After weeks of scorching heat, the IMD's forecast is a reminder to stay indoors during storms and take care until things cool down.