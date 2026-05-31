IMD forecasts thunderstorms in 21 Telangana districts including Hyderabad, Adilabad India May 31, 2026

Heads up, Telangana!

The IMD has issued a thunderstorm forecast for 21 districts, including Hyderabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad, and more.

Expect lightning and gusty winds in some areas.

If you're in one of these districts, it's best to stay safe and keep an eye on the weather.