IMD: Himachal Pradesh mostly dry until October 4, warmer-than-usual temperatures
India
If you're in Himachal Pradesh, expect mostly dry days until October 4, says the IMD.
Temperatures are running warmer than usual for this time of year, and while most places won't see much rain, spots like Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur might get more showers than the rest.
Himachal Pradesh Oct5-7: rain and snow
After October 4, things could shift a little. There's a chance of light rain on October 5.
Between October 6 and 7, some areas might catch light to moderate rain or even snowfall.
Also worth noting: maximum temperatures could climb by another two to three degrees Celsius during this stretch, so it'll stay pretty warm overall.