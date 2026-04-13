IMD issues alert for heatwave, strong winds across India
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued a heatwave warning in some parts of Saurashtra and Kutch, with Delhi expected to reach a maximum temperature of 41°C by April 17. The national capital woke up to mostly clear skies on Monday, with surface winds between 10 and 20km/h and gusts up to 30km/h during the day. Temperatures are likely to hover between 36-38°C during the day and drop to a minimum of 19-21°C at night.
Regional impact
Heatwave conditions expected in northwest India
The IMD has also predicted heatwave conditions in parts of Saurashtra and Kutch. Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 4-6°C over northwest India from April 12-18, while central regions like Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh may see a rise of 3-5°C. Gujarat and Maharashtra are expected to witness a gradual increase of 2-3°C during this period.
Weather forecast
Hot and humid conditions in east, south India
The IMD has also predicted hot and humid conditions over Odisha, Gujarat, and coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next week. Similar weather is expected in West Bengal, Maharashtra, and parts of South India during the week. Meanwhile, widespread rainfall activity is likely over Northeast India with light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-50km/h) expected over Assam and Meghalaya, along with other northeastern states.
Weather update
Rainfall likely in east, southern India
Scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely in parts of eastern and southern India. Heavy rainfall may occur in some areas of West Bengal and Sikkim. In the south, states like Karnataka, Kerala, and coastal Andhra Pradesh may witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places. Strong surface winds are likely over parts of northwest India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.