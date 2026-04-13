IMD issues alert for heatwave, strong winds across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning in some parts of Saurashtra and Kutch, with Delhi expected to reach a maximum temperature of 41°C by April 17. The national capital woke up to mostly clear skies on Monday, with surface winds between 10 and 20km/h and gusts up to 30km/h during the day. Temperatures are likely to hover between 36-38°C during the day and drop to a minimum of 19-21°C at night.

Regional impact Heatwave conditions expected in northwest India The IMD has also predicted heatwave conditions in parts of Saurashtra and Kutch. Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 4-6°C over northwest India from April 12-18, while central regions like Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh may see a rise of 3-5°C. Gujarat and Maharashtra are expected to witness a gradual increase of 2-3°C during this period.

Weather forecast Hot and humid conditions in east, south India The IMD has also predicted hot and humid conditions over Odisha, Gujarat, and coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next week. Similar weather is expected in West Bengal, Maharashtra, and parts of South India during the week. Meanwhile, widespread rainfall activity is likely over Northeast India with light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-50km/h) expected over Assam and Meghalaya, along with other northeastern states.

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