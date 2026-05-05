Weather update today: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms forecast across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in New Delhi, the eastern coast, and the northeast till early May. A "yellow" alert is currently in place for Delhi, with light rain and cloudy skies expected to continue till May 6. Winds are likely to reach speeds of 30-50km/h, with some areas experiencing gusts up to 70km/h during "thundersquall."

Weather shift Very heavy rain expected in northeast, Sikkim and West Bengal A strong Western Disturbance is expected to end the heatwave in North and Central India. This weather system will bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and cooling. Very heavy rain is likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and West Bengal. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.

State forecast Thunderstorms likely in these states Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are also expected to receive heavy rainfall. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will see thunderstorms, but most of these states, along with Tamil Nadu, will remain hot and humid. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir will see thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.

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