IMD issues alerts for western Himalayas, Kerala monsoon expected

Satellite shows thick clouds over Himalayas

Satellite images show thick clouds over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, leading to yellow alerts and warnings about possible hailstorms and lightning.

In Kerala, isolated heavy rains are likely from May 28 to June 3; some districts already saw orange and yellow alerts yesterday.

The IMD is keeping a close eye as these weather patterns play out, so it's smart to stay updated if you're in these areas.