IMD issues alerts for western Himalayas, Kerala monsoon expected
Heads up if you're in the Himalayas or Kerala: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out weather alerts as things get a bit unpredictable.
The western Himalayas are seeing rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds thanks to a strong western disturbance, while Kerala is gearing up for heavy rainfall with the southwest monsoon expected to hit around May 26.
Satellite shows thick clouds over Himalayas
Satellite images show thick clouds over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, leading to yellow alerts and warnings about possible hailstorms and lightning.
In Kerala, isolated heavy rains are likely from May 28 to June 3; some districts already saw orange and yellow alerts yesterday.
The IMD is keeping a close eye as these weather patterns play out, so it's smart to stay updated if you're in these areas.