IMD issues heatwave and thunderstorm alerts across Telangana districts India May 18, 2026

Telangana is in for a weather rollercoaster, as the IMD has issued alerts for both heatwaves and thunderstorms.

Four districts (Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Jagtial) are bracing for soaring temperatures, while eight others could see thunderstorms.

So if you're out and about in Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, or Nagarkurnool, keep an eye on the sky.