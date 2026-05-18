IMD issues heatwave and thunderstorm alerts across Telangana districts
Telangana is in for a weather rollercoaster, as the IMD has issued alerts for both heatwaves and thunderstorms.
Four districts (Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Jagtial) are bracing for soaring temperatures, while eight others could see thunderstorms.
So if you're out and about in Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, or Nagarkurnool, keep an eye on the sky.
Hyderabad partly cloudy with evening showers
In Hyderabad, expect partly cloudy skies over the next day.
The IMD says there's a good chance of light rain or thundershowers with gusty winds during the evening or night.
Temperatures are set to peak around 40 degrees Celsius (that's pretty hot!), with lows near 29 degrees Celsius.
Basically: stay hydrated and check those weather updates before heading out!