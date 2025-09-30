IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Northeast 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alerts for several states. These include Gujarat , West Bengal, parts of the Northeast region, and South Peninsular India. Projections made by the weather agency as well as private weather forecasters also showed that the Delhi-NCR region is going to witness light rain from September 30 onwards, extending to October 1.

Gujarat forecast Red alert in Gir Somnath, Junagadh In its Monday update, the IMD has issued a red alert for Gir Somnath, Junagadh, and Porbandar districts in Gujarat. On the other hand, Amreli, Rajkot, and Devbhoomi Dwarka are under an orange alert. Other districts have been placed on yellow alert as heavy rainfall is expected across the state till October 2.

Maharashtra forecast Light rain expected in Mumbai The meteorological department has also predicted light rain or thundershowers in parts of the Marathwada region of Maharashtra from Tuesday for the next few days. Konkan-Goa, a few areas in South Madhya Maharashtra, and isolated areas in North Madhya Maharashtra may witness light to moderate rainfall. The wet spell is likely to continue till October 5.

Rain forecast Heavy rainfall likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain or thunderstorms at most places in West and Central India. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on September 30, West Bengal and Sikkim from October 2-4, Bihar from October 1-4, Jharkhand from October 2-4, among other regions. Gangetic West Bengal is likely to witness very heavy rainfall on October 2.

Northeast weather Isolated heavy rainfall in northeast India The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50km/h over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands for the next five days. In Northeast India, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya from September 30 to October 5. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may witness similar weather till October 2. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to see isolated heavy rainfall from October 1-5.

Southern forecast Heavy rainfall likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu In South Peninsular India, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are likely at many places. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over north Tamil Nadu on September 30 and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam till October 2. Strong surface winds of 30-40km/h are likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep on September 30, along with Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana from September 30 till October 3.