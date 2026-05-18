IMD issues heavy rain warnings across southern India this week

Kozhikode gets nearly 100mm rain

Kerala is already seeing some serious showers: Kozhikode got nearly 100mm of rain in just 24 hours.

The IMD says the monsoon has now reached parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Fishermen along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and in Lakshadweep have been advised to stay cautious due to strong winds 50-60km/h along the east coast and up to 60 kph in the Andaman Sea till May 20.

Meanwhile, people in northern and central India should brace for a heatwave with temperatures rising above normal through May 23.