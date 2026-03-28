IMD issues March 29 thunderstorm alert for 19 Telangana districts
India
Heads up, Telangana! The IMD has put out a thunderstorm alert for 19 districts on March 29.
Expect lightning and gusty winds in places like Adilabad, Nizamabad, Khammam, and more.
If you're in these areas, it's a good idea to keep an eye on weather updates and plan ahead just in case things get stormy.
Hyderabad may see rain, highs 38C
For those in Hyderabad, the next 24 hours look partly cloudy with a chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers, especially by evening or night.
Temperatures could hit 38 degrees Celsius during the day and drop to around 25 degrees Celsius at night.
Basically: don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out!