IMD issues March 29 thunderstorm alert for 19 Telangana districts India Mar 28, 2026

Heads up, Telangana! The IMD has put out a thunderstorm alert for 19 districts on March 29.

Expect lightning and gusty winds in places like Adilabad, Nizamabad, Khammam, and more.

If you're in these areas, it's a good idea to keep an eye on weather updates and plan ahead just in case things get stormy.