IMD issues orange alert as Kerala's Palakkad may hit 41°C
Heads up, Kerala: The IMD has issued an orange alert as heatwave conditions are likely in parts of Kerala.
Palakkad could hit a scorching 41 degrees Celsius, while Kollam and Thrissur may reach around 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday (April 23-24), while Kottayam and Kozhikode may see highs around 38 degrees Celsius.
The combo of high temps and humidity means it's going to feel extra hot.
Kerala disaster authority pauses vacation classes
Hot and humid conditions are expected through April 26, with heatwave conditions likely on April 23-24, so the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has paused vacation classes and camps in schools.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan suggests avoiding the sun from 11am to 3pm think of it as a "self-lockdown."
Stay hydrated, wear light clothes, grab your sunglasses if you head out.
Authorities are also making sure there's water for everyone, including animals, and reminding people to chill in the shade or indoors during peak hours.
If you spot any signs of heatstroke, get medical help right away!