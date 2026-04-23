IMD issues orange alert as Kerala's Palakkad may hit 41°C

Kerala disaster authority pauses vacation classes

Hot and humid conditions are expected through April 26, with heatwave conditions likely on April 23-24, so the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has paused vacation classes and camps in schools.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan suggests avoiding the sun from 11am to 3pm think of it as a "self-lockdown."

Stay hydrated, wear light clothes, grab your sunglasses if you head out.

Authorities are also making sure there's water for everyone, including animals, and reminding people to chill in the shade or indoors during peak hours.

If you spot any signs of heatstroke, get medical help right away!