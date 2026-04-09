IMD issues orange alert for Assam, north wet, south humid
India
Heads up, Assam! The IMD has issued an orange alert, so expect some heavy rainfall soon.
Northern and northeastern states are also in for wet weather, while the south is gearing up for a hot and sticky spell.
Himalayan showers, Meghalaya hail risk
Today, places like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand can expect scattered showers and gusty winds.
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya are likely to see heavier downpours (with possible hail in Meghalaya).
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, and Gujarat will be dealing with rising heat and humidity.
Maharashtra might notice a slight bump in temperatures too, so stay cool out there!