IMD issues orange alert for Assam, north wet, south humid

Himalayan showers, Meghalaya hail risk

Today, places like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand can expect scattered showers and gusty winds.

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya are likely to see heavier downpours (with possible hail in Meghalaya).

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, and Gujarat will be dealing with rising heat and humidity.

Maharashtra might notice a slight bump in temperatures too, so stay cool out there!