IMD issues orange alert for Bengaluru as southwest monsoon approaches

Pre-monsoon Bengaluru rainfall down over 50%

This wet weather comes after a tough pre-monsoon season.

By mid-April, Bengaluru had seen just 5.6mm of rain, almost 86% below normal.

Even a late April downpour wasn't enough to fix things; by May 17, rainfall was still down by over one-half compared to the average.

And it's not just Bengaluru: nearly one-half of Karnataka's districts are facing similar shortages, with more patchy rain likely in the days ahead.