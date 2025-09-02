IMD issues orange alert for Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh over the next 24-36 hours, starting September 2, 2025.
Temperatures in Delhi are staying cool between 22°C and 31°C as showers continue.
The Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge crossed the danger mark on Tuesday morning, inching close to evacuation levels.
Schools closed in Haryana and Punjab
With nonstop rain, Haryana has closed schools and suggested work-from-home.
Gurugram saw over 100mm of rain in just four hours on September 1—leading to massive traffic jams and an orange alert for the city.
In Punjab, fresh showers have extended school closures till September 3.
Flooding and waterlogging are causing major disruptions to daily life across the region.