IMD issues orange alert for Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana

Schools closed in Haryana and Punjab

With nonstop rain, Haryana has closed schools and suggested work-from-home.

Gurugram saw over 100mm of rain in just four hours on September 1—leading to massive traffic jams and an orange alert for the city.

In Punjab, fresh showers have extended school closures till September 3.

Flooding and waterlogging are causing major disruptions to daily life across the region.