IMD issues orange alert for heatwave in 9 Telangana districts

Thunderstorms expected in Telangana's 22 districts

It's not just about the heat: thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in 22 districts, including Hyderabad.

For the city itself, expect cloudy skies and some light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next day or so.

Highs should hit around 36 degrees Celsius, with lows near 26 degrees Celsius.

Stay safe and keep an eye on weather updates!