IMD issues orange alert for heatwave in 9 Telangana districts
India
Heads up, Telangana! The IMD has put out an orange alert for nine districts this Thursday due to a possible heatwave.
Areas like Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Khammam are on the list.
The advice? Take it easy during peak sun hours and stay hydrated. This kind of heat can be risky.
Thunderstorms expected in Telangana's 22 districts
It's not just about the heat: thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in 22 districts, including Hyderabad.
For the city itself, expect cloudy skies and some light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next day or so.
Highs should hit around 36 degrees Celsius, with lows near 26 degrees Celsius.
Stay safe and keep an eye on weather updates!