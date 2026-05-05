IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain across 7 states
Heads up, IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rain this May 5, 2026 across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.
Expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40 to 60km/h) in northwest, central, and eastern India.
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi could also see rain plus storms and winds on May 5 and May 6, and again on May 10.
Northwest temperatures rise 4 to 6°C
Some spots, like Arunachal Pradesh (5 May), Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim (till 6 May), and Bihar (6 May), are in for isolated heavy showers.
If you're on the coast in Andhra Pradesh or chilling in Gujarat or Goa, get ready for sticky heat over the next few days.
Northwest India will see temperatures climb by 4 to 6 Celsius from 5 May to 9 May; central India might get a slight cool-off till 6 May.
In Delhi specifically, expect a quick dip then a sharp rise in temperatures soon.