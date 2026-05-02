IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Kerala districts

Kerala rain, lightning through May 3

The IMD says rain with lightning and gusty winds could hit different parts of the state through May 3.

On top of that, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has flagged high UV radiation until 1pm so if you're in Konni or Munnar (or nearby), keep an eye out for those orange and yellow alerts.

Stay indoors when you can, stay dry, and don't forget your sunscreen if you have to step out!