IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in several states

Western disturbances bring crucial winter rainfall

Western disturbances might sound technical, but they're actually super important for India's weather outside monsoon season.

These systems travel from areas near Afghanistan and Iran, picking up moisture along the way before hitting north and northwest India.

They bring much-needed winter rainfall (locally called mahawat) and snowfall at higher altitudes, which is crucial for growing rabi crops during dry months.

Several states and union territories in north and northwest India were placed under an IMD orange alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms.