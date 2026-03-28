IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in several states
Heads up: The IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in several states, thanks to a western disturbance mixing with Bay of Bengal moisture.
This means people should be prepared, as the weather could get intense: an orange alert is just one step below the most serious warning.
Western disturbances bring crucial winter rainfall
Western disturbances might sound technical, but they're actually super important for India's weather outside monsoon season.
These systems travel from areas near Afghanistan and Iran, picking up moisture along the way before hitting north and northwest India.
They bring much-needed winter rainfall (locally called mahawat) and snowfall at higher altitudes, which is crucial for growing rabi crops during dry months.
Several states and union territories in north and northwest India were placed under an IMD orange alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms.