IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain Rajasthan Bihar Jharkhand
India
Heads up: The IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rain in Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand on April 6.
Two Western Disturbances are moving in and will hit northwest India hardest on April 7 and April 8.
Kashmir Valley might also get some heavy showers around the same time.
Delhi under yellow alert April 7
A yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning is on for Delhi on April 7, so keep an eye out if you're in these areas.
Temperatures in northwest India will jump by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius on April 5-6 before dropping again by April 8.
East India will see a dip of up to 5 degrees Celsius before warming back up.
Plus, there's a chance of hailstorms in Bihar and Jharkhand through April 8.
Gujarat is outside the alert, while only parts of Maharashtra are exempt.