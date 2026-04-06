IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain Rajasthan Bihar Jharkhand

Delhi under yellow alert April 7

A yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning is on for Delhi on April 7, so keep an eye out if you're in these areas.

Temperatures in northwest India will jump by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius on April 5-6 before dropping again by April 8.

East India will see a dip of up to 5 degrees Celsius before warming back up.

Plus, there's a chance of hailstorms in Bihar and Jharkhand through April 8.

Gujarat is outside the alert, while only parts of Maharashtra are exempt.