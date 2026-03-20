IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain, snow in Himachal

Travel disruptions likely; residents, tourists advised to take precautions

This weather could mean more chilly days ahead, with Shimla hitting just 12.6 Celsius (that's five Celsius below normal), and places like Una and Sundernagar even colder than usual.

Travel disruptions are possible, so if you're traveling or live nearby, it's smart to stay updated.

Residents and tourists are being advised to take precautions and avoid non-essential travel.