IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain, snow in Himachal
India
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh: the IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rain and snow today (March 20) in Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur.
After fresh snowfall and rain yesterday, temperatures have dropped sharply across the state.
Travel disruptions likely; residents, tourists advised to take precautions
This weather could mean more chilly days ahead, with Shimla hitting just 12.6 Celsius (that's five Celsius below normal), and places like Una and Sundernagar even colder than usual.
Travel disruptions are possible, so if you're traveling or live nearby, it's smart to stay updated.
Residents and tourists are being advised to take precautions and avoid non-essential travel.
Light rain or snow expected over next few days
The IMD says light rain or snow might continue over the next few days due to a Western Disturbance, so keep those jackets handy!