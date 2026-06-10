IMD issues orange alert for Himachal storms from June 11

Temperatures to drop, Una hit 42.8°C

The good news: this weather shift should finally cool things down after some serious heat. Expect temperatures to drop by a few degrees over the next few days.

Still, Una just hit a scorching 42.8 degrees Celsius, so IMD is advising everyone to take care with both the heat now and the wild weather ahead.

Yellow alerts are also out for several other districts through June 13, so maybe keep those umbrellas handy!