IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, nearby areas through Friday
India
Heads up, Mumbai and nearby areas: the IMD has put out an orange alert through Friday, which means you can expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds this week.
There is also a yellow alert for Tuesday with storms and winds up to 40km/h likely to hit.
Palghar red alert today, Raigad orange
Palghar is on red alert today for extremely heavy rainfall and storms, so extra caution there.
Over in Raigad, it is five days straight of orange alerts starting Monday, with the forecast calling for persistent downpours and stormy weather all week.
Stay safe if you are around these spots!