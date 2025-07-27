Next Article
IMD issues orange alert in these Kerala districts
Heads up, Kerala—IMD has put Kannur, Kasargod, and Idukki on orange alert with warnings of heavy rain that could mess with travel and power.
Coastal spots from Kunzhathur to Kotte Kunnu are also bracing for big waves—up to 3.5 meters—between July 26-28.
Yellow alert in these districts
Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Thrissur are on yellow alert, so folks there should stay cautious.
The weather isn't just wild in Kerala: parts of Maharashtra (including Raigad), Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and coastal Karnataka are all facing their own alerts as well—with more heavy rain expected through the weekend.