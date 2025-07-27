Next Article
Leopard kills sleeping boy in UP; body found next day
A heartbreaking incident happened in Mahewaganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, where a leopard dragged six-year-old Badal from outside his house while he was sleeping.
His body was sadly found the next morning in a nearby sugarcane field.
The attack took place in the Gola range of the South Kheri forest division, according to forest officer Sanjay Biswal.
Traps have been set to catch the leopard
In response, local teams have started extra patrolling and set traps to catch the leopard.
Biswal urged everyone to avoid sleeping outdoors and keep livestock inside at night, since around 20 leopards are known to roam this area.
He shared his condolences with the family and said these steps are meant to help prevent such tragedies in the future.