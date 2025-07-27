Woman alleges hospital staffer raped her while she was unconscious
A 28-year-old woman in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, says she was raped by a hospital staffer after he gave her a sedative injection without her consent at Vimla Vikram Hospital on July 25.
The accused, Yogesh Pandey, allegedly assaulted her while she was unconscious.
After waking up, the woman reported the incident to police, leading to Pandey's arrest.
A case has been filed under serious sections of the IPC.
Full investigation is underway, say officers
Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar confirmed that Pandey was arrested on July 27 and said a full investigation is underway.
Officers are gathering witness statements and reviewing how sedation and patient safety are handled at the hospital.
Authorities say they're committed to holding those responsible accountable in this ongoing case.