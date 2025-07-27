Woman alleges hospital staffer raped her while she was unconscious India Jul 27, 2025

A 28-year-old woman in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, says she was raped by a hospital staffer after he gave her a sedative injection without her consent at Vimla Vikram Hospital on July 25.

The accused, Yogesh Pandey, allegedly assaulted her while she was unconscious.

After waking up, the woman reported the incident to police, leading to Pandey's arrest.

A case has been filed under serious sections of the IPC.