'Logistics key determinant of success on battlefield': Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted how smooth logistics made a real difference in Operation Sindoor—India's precision strikes on terrorist camps after the tragic Pahalgam attack.
He spoke about how getting arms, fuel, food, and medical supplies to troops quickly was crucial for the mission's success.
Strong logistics help keep borders secure: Singh
Singh called logistics a "key determinant of success on the battlefield," pointing out that it keeps our forces ready for anything—from missile launches to emergency air missions.
He also connected this focus to India's bigger push for smarter transport networks through PM Gati Shakti.
Beyond just military wins, he said strong logistics help keep borders secure and make sure India stays prepared during crises like pandemics or disasters—showing how behind-the-scenes planning can shape national security.