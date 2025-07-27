'Logistics key determinant of success on battlefield': Rajnath Singh

Strong logistics help keep borders secure: Singh

Singh called logistics a "key determinant of success on the battlefield," pointing out that it keeps our forces ready for anything—from missile launches to emergency air missions.

He also connected this focus to India's bigger push for smarter transport networks through PM Gati Shakti.

Beyond just military wins, he said strong logistics help keep borders secure and make sure India stays prepared during crises like pandemics or disasters—showing how behind-the-scenes planning can shape national security.