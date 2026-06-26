IMD issues orange alert, northeast India could see intense downpours
Heads up: IMD just put out an orange alert for heavy rain in Bihar, Odisha, Sikkim, parts of West Bengal, eastern Rajasthan, and western Madhya Pradesh today.
Northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim could see especially intense downpours from June 27-29, with Assam and Meghalaya getting hit hard on June 28.
Monsoon spreads, eastern Uttar Pradesh heatwaves
Monsoon is moving further into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three days.
Meanwhile, eastern Uttar Pradesh will face heatwaves (and even severe ones in some spots) on June 26, with eastern Uttar Pradesh facing heatwaves on June 27.
Central India (like Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh) gets heavy rain through June 28; Kerala and Karnataka are in for isolated heavy rainfall through July 1.
Even Delhi can expect some light rain and thunderstorms on June 26.