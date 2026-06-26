IMD issues orange alert, northeast India could see intense downpours

Monsoon spreads, eastern Uttar Pradesh heatwaves

Monsoon is moving further into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three days.

Meanwhile, eastern Uttar Pradesh will face heatwaves (and even severe ones in some spots) on June 26, with eastern Uttar Pradesh facing heatwaves on June 27.

Central India (like Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh) gets heavy rain through June 28; Kerala and Karnataka are in for isolated heavy rainfall through July 1.

Even Delhi can expect some light rain and thunderstorms on June 26.