IMD issues orange and yellow alerts across states May 3-9

States face rain, hail, flood risks

Northwest regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will see widespread rain and strong winds.

Punjab and Haryana could get wet on May 3 and 6, while Rajasthan might deal with dust storms.

Eastern states such as West Bengal and Bihar are on alert for thunderstorms, while hail is expected in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

In the northeast (think Arunachal Pradesh or Assam), heavy downpours could cause flooding worries.

Down south, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and coastal Andhra Pradesh (and even central spots like Madhya Pradesh) should brace for more storms this week.

Stay safe out there!