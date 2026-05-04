IMD issues orange and yellow alerts across states May 3-9
Heads up! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out orange and yellow alerts as heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected in several states from May 3 to May 9.
Expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in many areas.
If you're in Delhi-NCR, get ready for thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall on May 3 and May 6, plus a possible dip in temperature by up to 5 degrees Celsius until May 5 and even some hail.
States face rain, hail, flood risks
Northwest regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will see widespread rain and strong winds.
Punjab and Haryana could get wet on May 3 and 6, while Rajasthan might deal with dust storms.
Eastern states such as West Bengal and Bihar are on alert for thunderstorms, while hail is expected in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.
In the northeast (think Arunachal Pradesh or Assam), heavy downpours could cause flooding worries.
Down south, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and coastal Andhra Pradesh (and even central spots like Madhya Pradesh) should brace for more storms this week.
Stay safe out there!