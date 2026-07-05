IMD issues orange and yellow alerts ahead of Kerala rains

KSDMA urges preparedness in Kerala

Districts like Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are under yellow alerts for July 5; Kannur and Kasaragod get orange alerts on July 6, and Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod on July 7.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) urged residents to ensure relief camps have been opened in their localities and set up round-the-clock control rooms.

Everyone is being reminded to prepare emergency kits and avoid rivers or flooded roads.

If you need help during this rainy spell, you can call toll-free numbers 1070 or 1077.