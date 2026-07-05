IMD issues red alert as Bengal depression nears Odisha coast
India
Odisha's gearing up for some wild weather as a Bay of Bengal depression heads toward the coast.
IMD has issued a red alert, warning that heavy rain and rough seas are coming soon, especially with the system just 50km from Balasore and expected to make landfall between Chandbali and Digha within 24 hours.
Sea off-limits for fishermen July 5-7
Several districts have already seen intense rainfall: Khajurpada in Kandhamal got hit with 276mm, while Bolangir's Tureikela saw 264mm.
Bhubaneswar and Cuttack weren't spared either.
IMD's red alert covers Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, and Kandhamal; orange alerts are out for 19 more districts.
If you're a fisher or planning beach time July 5-7, it's best to stay safe indoors; the sea is off-limits for now.