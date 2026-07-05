IMD issues red alert as Bengal depression nears Odisha coast

Sea off-limits for fishermen July 5-7

Several districts have already seen intense rainfall: Khajurpada in Kandhamal got hit with 276mm, while Bolangir's Tureikela saw 264mm.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack weren't spared either.

IMD's red alert covers Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, and Kandhamal; orange alerts are out for 19 more districts.

If you're a fisher or planning beach time July 5-7, it's best to stay safe indoors; the sea is off-limits for now.