IMD issues red alert, Delhi-NCR sees nonstop rain until 8pm
India
Delhi-NCR woke up to nonstop rain this Friday, leaving roads flooded and commuters stuck with no cabs in sight.
The IMD has issued a red alert until 8pm so daily plans are pretty much on pause as the city deals with soaked streets and serious delays.
Major Delhi roads waterlogged and jammed
Big roads like Mehrauli-Badarpur, ITO, Wazirabad Road, and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway were packed with traffic jams.
Areas near Terminal one and Chhatarpur Farm got waterlogged, while Patel Road, Shankar Road, and Kirti Nagar were tough to navigate.
Even the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway slowed to a crawl.