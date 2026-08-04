IMD issues red alert for Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh

Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in Upper Assam and nearby areas, raising the risk of floods and landslides.

Emergency teams, such as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are on standby.

Authorities are keeping an eye on river levels and have asked everyone to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in hilly spots, and stick to official weather updates.

If you are in these states, it is best to take necessary precautions until the weather conditions improve.