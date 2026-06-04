IMD issues yellow alert as Delhi expects rain and thunderstorms
India
Heads up, Delhi! Light rain and some thunderstorms are expected today, with winds possibly reaching up to 60km per hour.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert, so you might want to keep an umbrella handy for both daytime showers and a quick spell at night.
Safdarjung records 29.7°C overnight low
Overnight temperatures are climbing: Safdarjung hit 29.7 degrees Celsius this morning, which is noticeably warmer than usual.
Other spots like Palam and Lodhi Road also are expected to see higher-than-normal lows, so it's feeling extra warm across the city.
Delhi air quality moderate AQI 143
Even with the heat, Delhi's air quality is holding steady in the "moderate" range (AQI 143).
It's generally okay for most people, but those sensitive to pollution might want to take it easy outdoors.