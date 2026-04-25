IMD issues yellow alert as Delhi feels 1st summer heat
India
Delhi just got its first real taste of summer, with temperatures soaring past 41 Celsius in Safdarjung and even higher at other spots like Ridge.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Saturday, so it's officially time to break out the sunscreen and stay cool.
Delhi AQI 226, rain likely
The heat isn't just making things sweaty: Delhi's air quality dropped to poor levels (AQI 226) on Friday.
Gusty winds are expected to stick around, which could make things worse.
But there's some good news: light rain is likely by April 27 thanks to a cyclonic circulation, which should bring some relief and help improve the air.