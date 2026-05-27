IMD issues yellow alert as Kolkata faces rain and thunderstorms

Humid nights 29 to 30 Celsius

Daytime temperatures will stick around 35 to 36 Celsius until Wednesday before dipping slightly by Friday and Saturday, but nights will stay warm and humid at 29 to 30 Celsius.

Expect partly cloudy skies with afternoon or evening storms.

If you're heading out, avoid standing under trees or near electric poles during lightning.

The rain might cool things off a bit, but humidity isn't going anywhere soon!